A family of six is living out of a double-decker bus after spending thousands of dollars to turn it into a home on wheels.

Conrad Kirk, a 31-year-old father of four, initially treated the idea of moving into a double-decker bus as a "joke," according to news agency SWNS.

The media business owner and his wife, Nicole, were residents of a three-bedroom rental home in South Yorkshire, England, when they bought the bus for just over $2,000 as a vacation investment.

They bought the 1978 Rod-Bodied Daimler Fleetline bus in September 2021.

Today, they're saving around $1,000 monthly as the bus functions as their full-time home.

With over $8,000 in renovations, the family home now offers a bathroom, living area, kitchen and an open floor plan bedroom set up, including a double bed and two bunk beds, SWNS reported.

The family worked to keep the renovation costs down as much as possible, Kirk said.

"We sort of worked around what was disposable to us to keep costs down — like using recycled bits and reusing some items," he also said.

The couple's four girls, named Luna, Poppy, Summer and Phoebe, are all under the age of eight.

They've learned valuable skills throughout the renovation process, such as cutting wood and measuring items, Kirk noted.

"They’ve learned skills that normal kids wouldn’t get the opportunity to learn at school," he said.

The girls, who attend in-person schooling, are not on the bus during the day.

And they prefer to be outdoors during their free time, according to SWNS.

Kirk said the family often goes paddle boarding and rock climbing — all activities the kids have experienced for the first time while living on the bus.

"We have the freedom to actually go and experience things as a family that we didn’t get to do before," he said.

Kirk said the family will save over $10,000 in the next couple of years so that they can buy land to build a family home.