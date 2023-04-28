"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" host Jimmy Fallon saved some major mockery for President Joe Biden after he was recorded taking kids’ questions at a White House event on Thursday.

The NBC late night comedy host joked that Biden found the questions too difficult to answer, quipping that Biden felt like he was in a tough NBC interview, and needed the kids to cut him "some slack." Fallon also ripped Biden over his age and mocked the fact that it always seems like the president is squinting really hard at whatever he is looking at.

Fallon took aim at a video of Biden taken during "Take Your Child to Work Day" at the White House. At the event, Biden gave an address behind children dressed as Secret Service agents and also took time to answer kids’ questions as if he were engaging the media.

In his monologue, Fallon began by mocking the president for his attempts to reassure the press he is mindful of his age as he runs for re-election. The comedian said, "Meanwhile, yesterday Biden told reporters that before he decided to run for re-election he took a hard look at his age."

BIDEN BLUNDERS: PRESIDENT STUMBLES HIS WAY THROUGH GAFFE-FILLED WINTER

He then quipped, "Is it me or is Biden always looking like he’s taking a hard look?" A collage of photos of Biden squinting then flashed onscreen, completing the punch line. The camera then shot back to Fallon who was straining and squinting for the audience as they laughed.

He followed up with another joke, saying, "Then Biden reminded everyone that he’s the same age as Lincoln, if he were still alive today."

Then Fallon made fun of Biden giving another child at the event a meandering answer to how many grandchildren he had.

Fallon opened the joke, saying, "Yeah, Biden spent time with White House staffers’ kids. He even took some questions from them." The host then played the clip, which featured Biden slowly listing where each of his grandchildren lives. He neglected to acknowledge his son Hunter's estranged out-of-wedlock daughter.

BIDEN GAFFES: THE PRESIDENT BATS .500 IN JANUARY, A SLIP UP EVERY OTHER DAY

As the clip continued and Biden plodded through the answer, occasionally admitting to kids he was confused and that he forgot to mention some of his grandchildren, Fallon’s audience burst out laughing.

When the camera returned to Fallon, the comedian mocked Biden by pretending to be asleep and abruptly waking up. Tying all his jokes together, he quipped, "Kid was like, ‘You might wanna take a harder look at that age thing." He then mimicked Biden’s struggles with tough questions, adding, "What is this? Meet The Press? Cut me some slack?"

He closed out the Biden bashing, saying, "Anyways, long story short, that kid’s parent was fired."

Another part of Biden's question and answer session with the kids made headlines when one child managed to stump Biden by asking what the last country he visited outside the United States was.

Having trouble remembering he was in Ireland only days ago, Biden rambled, "The last country I've traveled — I'm trying to think the last one I was in — I, I've been to 89 — I've met with 89 heads of state so far, so, uh — I'm trying to think. What was the last — Where was the last place I was? It's hard to keep track. Um, I was …"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another kid helped him, shouting out, "Ireland!"

"Yeah, you're right, Ireland," Biden replied. "That's where it was. How'd you know that?"