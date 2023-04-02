We already know that Congress is debating back and forth about whether or not TikTok should be banned in the States due to the potential risk of American data being handed over to the Chinese government.

While a lot of focus is on that, there are other apps readily available and being downloaded that are designed by China that could be even more dangerous. Here's what we know so far.

The apps that are in question are VPN apps for iPhones and Androids that have parent companies based in China or other parts of Asia. VPNs are great, especially when you want to browse the web privately and safeguard against hackers, especially when you're traveling internationally.

However, some VPNs are capable of accessing the very information you want to keep private, including encrypted email content and banking information, and there are lots of popular ones out there that have misled their customers.

For example, TurboVPN is a popular VPN app, especially among Android users. However, the app has had multiple Chinese nationals as directors and was found by AppEsteem to be installing root certificates, which allowed them to tell the computer to trust any application that it authorized.

Signal Lab is another company that owns multiple top VPN apps, and that company's exact location is unclear. However, in its terms of service, they reserve the right to monitor any user’s activity for anything suspected of being objectionable, which pretty much means they can look into anything you're doing whether you expect privacy or not.

I believe that VPNs are generally safe, however, this new information is a bit concerning. I would say that before using any VPNs, you should definitely do your research. Study up on a VPN's privacy policies and see where its parent companies are based. See how many reviews a particular app you're looking at has and make sure it's from a legit source like the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store.

