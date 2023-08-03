PREGNANCY PERILS – More than a third (36%) of U.S. counties are considered "maternity care deserts." Here's why this matters. Continue reading…

DEMENTIA-DEPRESSION CONNECTION – Experts explore links and risks. Continue reading…

LIFE-THREATENING ALLERGY – Alpha-Gal Syndrome — also known as the "red-meat allergy" or the "tick bite meat allergy" — begins with a bite from the Lone Star tick. Continue reading…

COVID SUMMER SURGE? – As hospitalizations rise, experts weigh in on whether people should worry. Continue reading…

AN ‘EYE’ ON BABIES' HEALTH – A new AI ultrasound technology has just received FDA approval. Experts share the benefits and risks of this development. Continue reading…

BURN CALORIES, BUST CANCER – Just four to five minutes of "vigorous physical activity" could reduce cancer risk, researchers found. Continue reading…

‘DISORDERED DRINKING’ – Greater numbers of women are dying of alcohol-related conditions – here's what's at work. Continue reading…

HIDDEN HEART ATTACK RISK – Lead water pipes are a major source of toxic metals, warns the American Heart Association. Continue reading…

RELIEF IN SIGHT – Treat and prevent dry eye from prolonged screen usage with expert tips. Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Fox Nation