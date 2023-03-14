Former Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright decided to step away from coaching after last season.

Wright had a lot of success in his coaching career, highlighted by two NCAA championships in 2016 and 2018 with the Wildcats. Wright led Villanova to the Final Four last season but made the move from coaching to broadcasting this season.

The 61-year-old would likely be highly sought after if he did decide to rejoin the coaching ranks, but he does not seem to have the itch to get back into coaching — at least in the near future.

Wright will work as a television studio analyst for March Madness this year.

Wright recently spoke with Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson on "The Steam Room" podcast about his decision to retire from coaching.

"I really don’t miss it at all," Wright said. "I enjoyed every second of it. There was never a time when I thought, ‘I don’t like this.’ I feel like I got everything out of it, and I’m enjoying this new life.

"I really think I’m done. I know enough about life to know that things change. In my heart, I’m such at peace with it."

Wright also revealed he had an epiphany earlier in the season while he was calling a Purdue game. While he enjoyed being in the arena, he was happy he didn't have to deal with the coaching stress.

"I remember doing a game at Purdue. It was so loud, we couldn’t hear in our headsets. There’s a little secondary, ‘This is cool, this juice is cool.' As soon as the game starts, I look across and see the faces of the coaches, the agony. I’m so glad I’m out of this and on the other side," Wright said.

Wright was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. He complied a 520-197 record at Villanova.