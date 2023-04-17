Former UFC fighter Karl Roberson was arrested in New Jersey last month in connection with a home burglary in which police say two suspects made off with more than $200,000 in "exotic jewelry and valuables."

Roberson, 32, was arrested on March 27 after police pulled him over in a vehicle that was connected to the burglary that took place in Howell Township the day after Christmas, authorities said in a news release published over the weekend.

In addition to being charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, Roberson is facing several other charges after police found several alarming things in his vehicle.

"During the search officers found a defaced .9mm handgun with an extended magazine, several packages of suspected ‘crack cocaine,’ marijuana and items related to the burglary," the press release reads.

Roberson has also been charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and "several weapons offenses."

According to police, officers responded to reports of a burglary on West Farms Road on Dec. 26, 2022. The two suspects entered the home through a rear door and "stole over $200,000 in exotic jewelry and valuables," police said.

A second man, 32-year-old Dathan Thompson, was also arrested on March 27 after the police investigation. He was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief and was arrested "without incident" at his home.

Police confirmed Roberson’s identity to MMA Fighting and told the website that the former UFC fighter was held for approximately "two to three weeks" before eventually getting released.

Roberson last fought in July 2022. He finished his career with a 9-6 record.