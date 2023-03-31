Former Quinnipiac men’s basketball player Dezmond "Dezi" Jones and another student were arrested this week following a possible domestic violence incident, according to reports and police records.

Jones, who led the Bobcats in points in the most recently completed season, was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with a misdemeanor count of strangulation/suffocation in the third degree and disorderly conduct, according to online records from the Hamden Police Department.

Ava Librizzi, 21, was also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Details about the incident were not immediately available.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the university said it "takes all Title IX incident reports with utmost seriousness and has policies in place to ensure a thorough review of all allegations."

According to The Quinnipiac Chronicle, the university’s student-run newspaper, Librizzi is a member of the Quinnipiac cheerleading team and appeared to be in a relationship with Jones.

The report cited posts by Librizzi on her social media accounts in which she reportedly detailed an alleged assault. She did not name Jones in those posts.

"There will be bruises on my neck (because) he choked me to the point of turning purple," she reportedly wrote. "I probably have a concussion from the amount of times he hit my head."

Jones and Librizzi appeared in court Wednesday but did not enter pleas, the Chronicle reported.

Jones, averaging 12.5 points a game for the Bobcats last season, announced on social media just last week his intent to transfer to Austin Peay State University in Tennessee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.