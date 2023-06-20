Just hours after threatening to release sex tapes of herself and Zion Williamson on Twitter, ex-porn star Moriah Mills' account has now been deactivated,

Mills made the claims on Monday while threatening to sue him for the "damages you have caused my life."

"NBA I have sex tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson and he also has them on his trap phone @NBA @PelicansNBA trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon," she wrote.

"Zion can’t win a case against me I have physical proof that he sent people to threaten me and he know this as well @Zionwilliamson I’m taking you to court for all the damages you have caused my life."

The NBA star was first taken into hot water when Mills seemed to confess her love for Williamson shortly after he announced he and his girlfriend were having a baby.

The former adult actress has hounded Williamson and his girlfriend on Twitter since then.

"I don’t love anyone i genuinely loved you @Zionwilliamson all you care about is saving face to the media you don’t care about feelings," she wrote in a separate tweet.

"Started off as a sneaky link but we fell in love @Zionwilliamson I always said a baby is a deal breaker for me haven’t slept in days emotionally distressed you hurt me big time not even going to front. Eventually we became more until this mysterious pregnancy im f--- up bad about this bae ong !! I can’t do this."

"I kept quiet for year @Zionwilliamson everyone was wondering was I was always be in New Orleans and knew I wasn’t with any one regular," a Sunday tweet read. "A guy friend of mine told me you was showing girls you fly out the tapes we have together on your trap phone and I told him I didn’t know you and that’s a lie. now I know he wasn’t lying since this fiasco I’m hurt why you showing other b-----s we f--- your a pig."

Williamson has not commented on the controversy.