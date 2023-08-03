Former porn star Mia Khalifa stunned social media on Thursday morning when she offered her thoughts on marriage, insisting it’s "not a sanctimonious thing" and simply "paperwork" while encouraging women to leave their men.

Khalifa, a Lebanese-American performer who was once PornHub’s highest-ranked adult star and famously received threats from ISIS for wearing a hijab while shooting a sex scene, has pivoted to a career as a social media influencer. She offered her thoughts on marriage, comparing herself to NFL great Tom Brady, who won seven Super Bowl rings during his career.

"I am Tom Brady at this game. Married at 18. Divorced at 21. Second marriage. Married at 25. Divorced at 28. Third engagement. Engaged at 29. Ended it at 30, but I kept the ring. I’m still keeping Tom Brady on his toes," Khalifa said.

"We should not be afraid to leave these men. We are not stuck with these people. Marriage is not a sanctimonious thing. It is paperwork. It is a commitment you make to someone, but if you feel like you’re not getting anything from that commitment and you’re trying, you got to go. You got to go. You have to go," she continued. "I know it’s difficult to fill out paperwork, and to make appointments and to do all of these things, but this your f-----g life, you want to be stuck with someone?"

The video quickly became a top trending topic on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Mia Khalifa is giving young women marriage advice. Read that sentence again. This world’s finished," one user quipped.

"Mia Khalifa, a pornographer, is giving advice regarding the nature marriage as not sacred, but transactional, and that you just leave your husband whenever you feel like it," another added. "This woman is completely broken after constant severing of the ties between herself and her creator."

Liberal social media influencer Ed Krassenstein defended Khalifa.

"Social media is intended for people to share their life experiences, give advice based on those experiences, and really do whatever they choose to do with their free speech," Krassenstein wrote. "Using a woman merely for your own physical benefit and then completely attacking or discarding her intellectually when she gives an opinion is wrong."

OutKick’s David Hookstead believes Khalifa’s advice is "awful."

"Taking marriage advice from Mia Khalifa would seem to be like taking advice on how to win world wars from the Germans," Hookstead wrote. "This woman, by her own admission, has two failed marriages and a third one that failed before even making it alter. Yet, she kept the engagement ring. Classy, Mia. Real classy."

Khalifa has said she quit the porn industry after receiving threats from ISIS, but that hasn't kept her out of the news.

In 2021, Khalifa found herself in hot water after she referred to Israel as an "apartheid" state and appeared to mock its young history on Twitter.

"My wine is older than your apartheid "state," she wrote alongside a photo of herself sipping French wine.

That same year, Khalifa labeled one of Israel's best-known actresses Gal Gadot a "genocide barbie" over her position on the Israeli-Palestinian violence.

