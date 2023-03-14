The Las Vegas Raiders made a big splash in free agency on Tuesday by agreeing to terms with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, according to multiple reports.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver is signing a three-year, $33 million deal, NFL Network reported. Meyers' contract reportedly includes $21 million in guarantees.

Meyers has familiarity with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who was the offensive coordinator in three of the wideout's first four years in the NFL.

Another former Patriots player coached by McDaniels, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, reportedly agreed to a deal with the Raiders on Monday.

Garoppolo and Meyers were not on the Patriots roster at the same time, but both seemed to benefit from McDaniels' play-calling in Foxborough.

Meyers first made the Patriots roster after going undrafted out of NC State in 2019 and has managed to carve out a productive career in the league.

In 2021, with McDaniels handling play-calling duties, Meyers recorded a career-best 83 receptions on 833 receiving yards. Last season, he caught six touchdown passes.

During a Week 15 game, Meyers made a crucial miscalculation by throwing a backward lateral at the end of the game. Defensive end Chandler Jones intercepted the ball and returned it to give the Raiders the miraculous win.

Davante Adams will likely continue to be the primary feature an outside receiver spot, while Meyers is targeted frequently from the slot receiver position.

Hunter Renfrow also plays in the slot receiver spot, so the Raiders coaching staff will have to decide on the best way to utilize him in 2023.

Meyers led the Patriots in receiving in each of the last three seasons.