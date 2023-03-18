Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to kick off on next February at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The New York Jets' Super Bowl odds for next season continue to surge in anticipation of the one-time Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers joining the team.

While the details of a trade still need to be hammered out before Rodgers officially lands in New York, one legendary Packers player appears to have low expectations of what the 39-year-old quarterback will do with the Jets.

"Ya'll ain't going to no Super Bowl," Pro Football Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler told TMZ Sports on Friday in reference to the Jets' prospects next season with Rodgers under center.

Bulter also predicted that the Jets, who are coming off a 7-10 season, will have another sub-500 record in 2023.

Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday and made it clear that he intends to play for the Jets.

"I made it clear that my intention was to play, and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," he said.

The four-time NFL MVP added that the decision "bittersweet."

While Butler believes that Rodgers can still play at a high level, he apparently is not fond of how the veteran quarterback is handling the process this offseason so far.

"I'm going to say this: I was on a team that went to two Super Bowls -- your team gotta be close," Butler noted.

"I don't know if Aaron Rodgers is going to be there the whole offseason to gel with the top Rookie of the Year wide receiver [Garrett Wilson]. . . . I don't know if he's going to be there to go to the clubs with Breece Hall. I don't know."

Butler's expects the Jets to finish the 2023 season with an 8-9 record, at best. The former longtime Packers safety also warned fans to prepare for another offseason filled with uncertainty next year.

"And then, you have to waffle again if he wants to play for 2024," Butler said.

Butler also was unhappy with how Rodgers left Green Bay, saying that some of the quarterback's words have seemed "disrespectful."

Former first-round draft pick Jordan Love is expected to take over the starting quarterback duties next season.

Butler expressed optimism about Love getting his chance to lead the Packers.

"We're all on board," Butler said. "We're so excited. Thank you, Jets. Shout out Robert Saleh. Thank you! Thank you! Woody Johnson, thank you!"