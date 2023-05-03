Former NHL defensman P.K. Subban ignited a social media frenzy on Tuesday night after he made comments about Grammy Award winner Lizzo, seemingly directed at her weight.

During ESPN’s broadcast of the Florida Panthers-Toronto Maple Leafs second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Subban explained what he believed the Maple Leafs would need to do after dropping the first game, 4-2.

"Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch," Subban remarked. "They weren’t prepared, in my opinion."

The comment was perceived by many on social media as fat-shaming.

Subban, who retired while with the New Jersey Devils in September, did not address his comment in reference to Lizzo, but he did explain in a tweet what he meant by "pack a lunch."

Subban signed a three-year deal with ESPN as an analyst in November. Before heading to the studio booth, Subban spent the majority of his career with the Montreal Canadiens. He also played three seasons with the Nashville Predators before being traded to the Devils in 2019.

