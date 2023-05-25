Antonio Brown said earlier this month he planned to play in a game for the Albany Empire, the National Arena League team he owns.

On Thursday, the ex-NFL star showed up for a team practice.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout showed up 10 minutes before practice ended and told WTEN’s Griffin Haas he would play in the weekend’s game against the Fayetteville Mustangs.

EX-NFL STAR ANTONIO BROWN TO PLAY FOR ALBANY EMPIRE AFTER TAKING OVER OWNERSHIP: REPORT

Brown, who warmed up before running a single route, said the amount of time he plays will be up to new head coach Pete Porcelli.

Porcelli is the Empire’s third head coach this season.

Former head coach Tom Menas, who coached Albany to back-to-back championships, was fired before the start of the season but was eventually brought back after his replacement, coach Damon Ware, and several players were suspended following a public dispute over payments and an incident on the team’s bus.

He resigned after just one game.

The Albany Empire are 1-4 this season. Brown also suggested Thursday that NFL quarterback Cam Newton would "be here soon."