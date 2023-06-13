Daniel Murphy, who starred for the New York Mets a few years ago, has found his way back into a major league organization as he signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Murphy, 38, was ripping up the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball with the Long Island Ducks when he signed the deal to try to make the Angels’ main roster. He was hitting .331 in 37 games for the Ducks. He hasn’t played in the majors since 2020 with the Colorado Rockies.

He had planned to retire after the pandemic-impacted season but the three-time All-Star appears to have reconsidered.

"Honestly, I didn’t know until a week or so ago that he was playing," Angels manager Phil Nevin said Monday before the team’s game against the Texas Rangers. "It sounds like he looks good. He’s been swinging the bat. We’ll see what we got when he goes out and plays."

The Ducks said Murphy would report to Triple-A Salt Lake, but the Angels didn’t immediately confirm where he would be sent.

"I just heard about it a little while ago. Yeah, it’s a depth thing. I know he’s been swinging well in the independent league. I’m fond of those guys that come from the independent leagues. I’ve been from one, too," Nevin said.

Murphy’s signing comes at a curious time. The Los Angeles Dodgers have faced backlash for inviting an anti-Catholic group to its Pride Night festivities while the Toronto Blue Jays designated Anthony Bass for assignment after he appeared to endorse the Bud Light and Target boycotts.

The 2015 NLCS MVP started that season under fire when he spoke out about Billy Bean, who addressed the team during spring training. Murphy said at the time he would accept Bean as a teammate but didn’t approve of his homosexuality.

"I disagree with his lifestyle," Murphy told NJ.com at the time. "I do disagree with the fact that Billy is a homosexual. That doesn't mean I can't still invest in him and get to know him. I don't think the fact that someone is a homosexual should completely shut the door on investing in them in a relational aspect. Getting to know him. That, I would say, you can still accept them, but I do disagree with the lifestyle, 100%."

A team spokesman told ESPN at the time that Murphy would keep his religious beliefs to himself after the firestorm was started.