A former Maryland police chief was sentenced to eight life sentences and 75 years Tuesday after being convicted of targeting officials, chiropractors and family members in a series of revenge-motivated arson fires over the course of more than a decade and across several counties in the state.

Because some of 71-year-old David Crawford’s sentences will run concurrently, the actual executable sentence handed down by Howard County Circuit Judge Richard S. Bernhardt Tuesday is two life sentences plus 75 years, the Howard County State Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

A county grand jury found Crawford guilty of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree arson and one count of first-degree malicious burning on March 9.

Crawford, who served as the Police Chief of the City of Laurel from 2006 until resigning in 2010, was arrested in March 2021 in connection to 12 arsons that occurred in Howard, Frederick, Charles, Montgomery, Anne Arundel, and Prince George’s County from 2001 to 2020.

KANSAS CITY TEEN RALPH YARL, SHOT IN THE HEAD AFTER RINGING WRONG DOORBELL, SPEAKS OUT FOR THE FIRST TIME

DAY CARE WORKER ARRESTED ON CHILD PORN CHARGES IN SAME PROBE INVOLVING EX-DEMOCRAT TRANSGENDER STATE LAWMAKER

The victims included a former City of Laurel official, three law enforcement officials, including a former City of Laurel police chief, two relatives, two of Crawford’s chiropractors and a residence in his neighborhood. Prosecutors say Crawford set fire to a vacant vehicle and houses, including at least two homes while both adult and juvenile victims were sleeping inside but managed to escape the blaze.

"The horror and nature of arson is so deeply powerful in its impact and complete in its destruction in the victim’s peace of mind that it is only fitting that defendant spend the rest of his natural life behind bars," State’s Attorney Richard Gibson said in a statement. "These families have waited several years for justice, and we are grateful to play some part in delivering that for them."

"It is particularly egregious that someone who dedicated their life to law enforcement and was the chief of police at some point in their career would take it upon themselves to engage in conduct that was evil and terrifying in nature," Gibson added. "This sentence should send a message that prosecutors are capable of holding law enforcement accountable if they violate our laws."

Prosecutors said surveillance video in many of the cases showed Crawford displaying a similar pattern of starting fires with gasoline.

Following a fire in 2020, investigators managed to link several of the cases when they discovered Crawford had previous disagreements with multiple victims. In January 2021, a search of Crawford’s residence uncovered several pieces of evidence, including a list of targets.

Before becoming police chief, Crawford previously served as chief of the District Heights Police Department and Major for the Prince George’s County Police Department. Investigators say none of the civilian victims of the fires were connected to Crawford through his law enforcement career.