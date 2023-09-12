Former New York Jets star offensive lineman Nick Mangold shot down the idea of Colin Kaepernick coming on the field to don a jersey and start slinging the pill in wake of Aaron Rodgers’ injury.

Mangold reacted to columnist Jemele Hill’s suggestion that the team should sign Kaepernick. However, Mangold, who also has been out of the league since 2016, dismissed it.

"As someone who hasn’t played a snap in the NFL in 7 years as well, this is the dumbest thing I’ve seen. #seemsdumb," the two-time All-Pro center wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Hill initially wrote, "There’s a QB right there in New Jersey who took a team to a Super Bowl and a NFC championship game. Rhymes with Happernick."

"Think you mean the same QB who was hurt and then reclaimed his starting spot as soon as he was healthy. I know this will shock you, but most QBs need to be surrounded with good players. And when he no longer had that terrific defense in his last season, he threw ::checks notes:: 17 TDs and 4 INTs," Hill added in response to another X user.

Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season. He had 2,241 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns with two more on the ground and only four interceptions. His final appearance came on Jan. 1, 2017 against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers were 1-10 in 11 Kaepernick starts.

Since then, Kaepernick has been at the forefront of social activism, calling for the abolishment of the police and prisons as well as likening the NFL Draft to a slave auction. He accused NFL owners of blackballing him from the league, and after the two sides settled, his two tryouts in front of scouts failed to yield a contract with a team.

He also told NPR in May he has not seen any "substantial change" in the NFL when it comes to the league addressing social injustice.

He told Sports Illustrated last month he was going to keep pursuing an NFL return.

Kaepernick has put out videos showing that he is staying ready if an NFL team called. A Nike video over the summer showed several Nike-endorsed athletes working out with him.

Kaepernick will turn 36 in November.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after the game he believed Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury. For now, Zach Wilson is QB1.