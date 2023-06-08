Human remains "covered and concealed" along a remote Minnesota highway were identified as missing mom Madeline Kingsbury's, Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said Thursday.

As the chief announced the news 69 days after "Maddi" went missing, gut-wrenching sobs of devastated and grieving family members filled a press conference.

Police said they received more than 450 tips from the public and scoured through an area previously searched on Highway 43 near the Iowa state line, when they found Maddi's remains.

Adam Fravel, Kingsbury's 29-year-old ex and the father of her two young children, was arrested in her death and held on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said at Thursday's press conference a final decision on charges against Fravel hasn't been made, but Fox News Digital previously reported a special prosecutor was hired as a consultant in the case.

News of Fravel's arrest broke Wednesday night, and Kingsbury family members said they believe "the right person is in custody."

Maddi's sister, Megan Kingsbury, told Fox News Digital in a previous interview that Fravel and his family cut off all communication with her and her family during the months-long search, which Williams said was the biggest of his career.

Megan said the family "knew" Adam had something to do with Maddi's disappearance right from the start in a TikTok video after the press conference. But Maddi's cause of death and other details will remain under wraps as prosecutors prepare to file charges.

Megan thanked the "extraordinary" efforts of law enforcement, first responders and volunteers during her daily check-in on TikTok.

"We’re glad he’s in custody," she said. "He’s not walking around a free man anymore."

Fravel was said to be the last person to see Maddi alive when they dropped their children off at day care the morning of March 31.

He claimed he "did not have anything to do with Maddi's disappearance" in a prepared statement he released through his lawyer nearly two weeks after she went missing.

Fravel said he and his family were "subject to a myriad of accusations regarding (Maddi's) disappearance."

Maddi was working as a research coordinator at the Mayo Clinic at the time of her suspicious disappearance. Fravel had been working as a software engineer.

Details emerged that Fravel didn't have custodial rights to the children, and he fought in court for custody of his two children, a 5-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy.

Court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital alleged Fravel was not cooperating with Child Protection Services while attempting to reclaim custody of them.

"At one point, (Fravel) took the younger child into the residence and locked the door despite being told that the children were in the care and custody of Winona County," a petition filed April 4 by Winona County Health and Human Services alleges.

"While (Fravel) was in the home with the younger child, a social worker could hear (Fravel) shouting expletives."

During the encounter, Fravel was allegedly "non-cooperative" and wouldn't allow social workers access to the kids, according to the petition.

Throughout Kingsbury's disappearance, her family has rallied community members to continue searching for the missing mother.

Following the arrest of Fravel, Kingsbury's family said it was "distraught," and added the situation was "all hitting home at once."