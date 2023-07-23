Longtime sports media personality Dan Le Batard recently shared his thoughts about the possibility of the Miami Heat pulling off a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers for star point guard Damian Lillard.

But at one point, Le Batard turned his attention to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Le Batard seemed to take exception with how the NBA insider has been covering the Lillard situation.

"Like it is embarrassing that Woj is telling people it might be weeks or months on Lillard," Le Batard said in reference to Wojnarowski's reporting.

"And this is the Heat’s position, there are no calls going back and forth. The offer is [Tyler] Herro and Herro’s the best one you’re gonna get from anybody. He’s better than [Tyrese] Maxey. He’s the best you’re gonna get. You’re boxed in. Lillard wants to be with us. This is the offer," he said on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz."

Le Batard then posted clips that were critical of Wojnarowski on Twitter. ESPN contributor Domonique Foxworth then appeared to share the clips to his social media profile by retweeting the post.

He later removed the retweet. Wojnarowski has not pubically addressed the allegations Le Batard made against him.

Wojnarowski left Yahoo Sports and joined ESPN as a senior NBA insider in 2017.

Foxworth played for three NFL teams over the course of his six-year career. The former defensive back last played for the Ravens in 2011.

He is now an ESPN contributor and appears on a variety of television programs at the network. He also hosts the "The Domonique Foxworth Show" podcast.

Lillard, a seven-time All-Star, has spent his entire 11-year NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers. He is the franchise's all-time leading scorer.

The 33-year-old reportedly requested a trade earlier this month.

Wojnarowski previously reported that Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, is only considering trade offers from his client's preferred destination – the Miami Heat.

Wojnarowski also recently stated that the Lillard trade "could take months, it could take weeks" due to Portland's desire to relieve maximum value in exchange for the star guard.

Lillard has four years remaining on the contract that he signed with the Trail Blazers last summer. He appeared in 58 games last season and averaged 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game.