Former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman and sports radio broadcaster Joe Staysniak was arrested early Tuesday morning in Hendricks County, Indiana on multiple charges, including battery and pointing a firearm, following a domestic incident involving his son, according to law enforcement.

Staysniak, 56, was booked by the Hendricks County Sheriff Department at around 1:40 a.m. on multiple charges of intimidation, pointing a firearm, strangulation and domestic battery, according to Hendricks County Jail records.

According to a probable cause affidavit, law enforcement was called to the scene just before midnight for a "delayed domestic" involving Staysniak’s son, Lucas Staysniak, and his boyfriend.

Lucas Staysniak told the Hendricks County Sheriff Department that he was sitting in a vehicle on the property when his father attempted to open the door before gaining access. At that point he began assaulting his son and the passenger.

"Lucas advised that his father opened the rear right passenger door and that when he did his he [sic] grabbed [passenger’s] hood and was choking him," the affidavit read. "Lucas stated that his father then punched him, causing his lip to bleed and then punched [passenger]. Lucas stated that his father then displayed a firearm and told he and [passenger] that they're lucky he saw who it was."

The passenger also told law enforcement that Staysniak "‘flashed a gun’ and had it against the side of his face at one point during this incident."

According to the affidavit, Staysniak told officers that he got into an altercation with his son after receiving "a call from a neighbor advising him there was a suspicious car in their front yard." He also admitted to having a firearm and showing it during the incident but denied pointing it or touching anyone with it.

He also claimed his son "tried to attack him," prompting him to "physically restrain" him. His wife then separated the two.

Staysniak was arrested on one count of felony intimidation with a deadly weapon, felony strangulation, a misdemeanor domestic battery charge and a battery misdemeanor charge.

Staysniak was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He remained on the practice squad but went on to play for the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and then Colts, where he played from 1992-1995.

He started in half of his 63 career games before retiring after one season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Staysniak went on to have a career in sports radio and was the co-host of "The Fan Morning Show" on WFNI until 2021.

He was briefly suspended in 2020 following his suspension in 2020 for comments he made on-air about the Goerge Floyd protests.