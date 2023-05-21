Andy Ruiz Jr., a heavyweight boxer who pulled off the upset of Anthony Joshua in 2019 to win the WBA Super, IBF, WBO and IBO titles, turned heads this week with concerning messages coming from his Twitter account.

A tweet from Ruiz’s account read, "I wanted to share with you what my life behind camp is really like!"

"I love to drink codeine and smoke weed all day long," the post read, according to The Sun. "I also love purchasing prostitutes. After this is going on Meetings to clean my blood to make sure to come out clean when VADA comes to my training camps."

The tweet along with four photos were deleted.

Ruiz went to his Instagram Live and said his Twitter account was hacked by an ex.

"My Twitter got hacked by this b---- that I know. And she just mad. She’s mad because I’m happy. She’s mad because I’m with my girl," he said. "But I didn’t post anything. That’s an evil person to be f---ing putting stuff out there. She’s trying to ruin my career.

"God has bigger plans for me than be fighting with that f---ing little girl. I just don’t like people trying to make me look bad or trying to tell people to hate me.… I thought she was going to find a new man.…"

According to The Sun, Ruiz had split from his wife Julie Lemus in April. He was then reportedly tied to social media influencer Mayeli Alonso.

It’s unclear who posted the tweet from Ruiz’s Twitter account.