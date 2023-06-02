Donald Trump’s association with Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland is why the Open Championship will never be played at the historic course.

The R&A, which runs the tournament, told The Telegraph that Turnberry will never host The Open as long as Trump is affiliated with the course due to security risks.

While the tournament has been held at Turnberry four times, the R&A has avoided using its grounds for their major since Trump purchased the course in 2014.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Despite the R&A’s thought process on the matter, Eric Trump told The Telegraph that his family and organization is "deeply committed" to host The Open if Turnberry is called upon.

"My family is deeply committed to Scotland and has one singular focus – preserving Turnberry as the best golf course anywhere in the world."

TRUMP REACTS TO BIDEN'S AIR FORCE COMMENCEMENT FALL: ‘THAT’S NOT INSPIRING'

The first time The Open came to Turnberry was in 1977 when Tom Watson collected his second Open Championship on the Ailsa Course – his first came in 1975 at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

Watson beat out "The Golden Bear," Jack Nicklaus, by a single stroke to take the trophy.

The tournament has not been to Turnberry since 2009.

A Trump golf course has yet to host one of the four majors in golf. Trump’s course in Bedminster, New Jersey, was about to be the host of the 2022 PGA Championship; however, the 2021 attack on the Capitol led the PGA of America Board of Directors to change the location to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Trump has had LIV Golf events played at his courses, though, with Bedminster and his Miami location on the controversial tour’s upcoming schedule.

This year’s Open will be held at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in July 20-23 in 2023.