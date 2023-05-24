The House Ethics Committee has ended its two-year investigation into Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Swalwell was informed of the conclusion on Monday in a letter attributed to the committee and signed by Chairman Michael Guest and Ranking Member Susan Wild.

"As you are aware, on April 9, 2021, the Committee on Ethics (Committee) informed you that it had determined to investigate allegations raised in the complaint that you may have violated House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct in connection with your interactions with Ms. Christine Fang. The Committee will take no further action in this matter," the committee wrote.

In 2020, it was reported that Fang had allegedly targeted a number of Bay Area Democrats — including Swalwell — and interacted with him, including helping place an intern in his office, before he was alerted by the FBI of Fang’s behavior in 2015.

At that point, he immediately cut off contact with her.

Beginning in 2014, Fang, a Chinese national and suspected Chinese spy, worked to develop "close ties" to Swalwell's office.

Fang was allegedly part of Swalwell's fundraising effort for his 2014 re-election campaign; however, she did not make donations.

"The Committee has previously reviewed allegations of improper influence by foreign agents and in doing so, cautioned that Members should be conscious of the possibility that foreign governments may attempt to secure improper influence through gifts and other interactions," the committee letter reads.

Guest and Wild included in their letter a referral to the Office of House Security — warning Swalwell to be on guard against foreign actors attempting to gain lawmakers' trust.

"We encourage you to contact the Office of House Security for any guidance on steps you can take to prevent or address such attempts. It is not our intention to release this letter publicly unless you make public statements regarding this matter that are inconsistent with the spirit and purpose of this letter."

Swalwell balked at the investigation in a Tuesday response to the committee's letter, speculating that the controversy was manufactured to "silence" him.

"It's time to move on. The bipartisan House Ethics Committee had this case for over two years. They had the power of subpoena. They received answers from me in response to requests for information. Today, they are closing this matter and did not make a finding of any wrongdoing," Swalwell said.

"If the intent in bringing this complaint and leveling false smears was to silence me that is not going to happen. I will continue to be a voice on behalf of my constituents and a passionate defender of democracy," he concluded.

