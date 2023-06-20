ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith touched on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave Spotify during an episode of his own podcast, following Bill Simmons, who torched the two last week.

Harry and Meghan inked a deal with Spotify in 2020. It was presented as "a multiyear partnership with Spotify… to create podcasts and shows that would tell stories through diverse voices and perspective." The couple produced one podcast called "Archetypes." The podcast, which Meghan hosted, debuted in August 2022 and totaled 12 episodes.

Last week, the couple and Spotify announced the decision to part ways. It led Simmons to call them "f---ing grifters."

"The Stephen A. Smith Show" host made clear on his show he wasn’t really interested in the royal family. Smith said Princess Diana "seemed like a very, very nice lady" and Queen Elizabeth’s legacy looks different through the eyes of a Black person.

Smith played Simmons’ reaction to the exit and then made an interesting comment about the couple.

"If Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex ain’t complaining about the royal family, I don’t know if anyone cares what they have to say," Smith said. "I’m not trying to dog (Meghan Markle) like she doesn’t have any talent or anything like that. She did damn good on.… I love ‘Suits.’

"Matter of fact, I’m gonna watch it again. I’m gonna watch it again. I love that show. But what I’m saying is, you don’t really care what they have to say unless they’re insulting their family."

Simmons, the CEO of The Ringer whose podcasts are housed on Spotify, spoke of the breakup last week and alluded to an incident he had with Harry on Zoom when they apparently brainstormed ideas.

"'The f---ing grifters.' That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them. I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories," Simmons said.

Simmons has a history of ripping Harry, even when they were both a part of the same company. In January, he unleashed on the prince, saying he was "so embarrassed" he had to "share Spotify with him."

"Shoot this guy to the sun. I’m so tired of this guy," Simmons said. "What does he bring to the table? He just whines about s--- and keeps giving interviews.… Who cares about your life? You weren’t even the favorite son.… I can’t stand him."

