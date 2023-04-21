In recent years, ESPN has become synonymous with liberal talking points as the Disney-owned network regularly pushes left-leaning ideology when it ventures into politics. That’s why it was so shocking when two of its biggest stars criticized the Biden administration’s plan to block states from banning transgender students from competing against the gender they identify as.

ESPN personalities Samantha Ponder and Sage Steele, two of the network’s most prominent women, expressed support for Riley Gaines, a former decorated NCAA swimmer at Kentucky who has been an outspoken critic of biological men being allowed to compete against biological women.

"Women with influential platforms are beginning to speak out to the injustice of men competing against women. These women in particular have a lot to lose by using their voice, yet chose to anyways. That is what courage is. I'm so honored to be able to lean on them as we continue forward with advocating for sex-protected sporting categories," Gaines told Fox News Digital.

Steele declared that she stands with Gaines and called what has occurred with trans people overtaking women’s sports "ridiculous," "heartbreaking," "difficult to watch" and added the hashtag "savewomensports."

Ponder, a focal point of ESPN’s NFL coverage, tweeted that the Biden administration’s plan to change Title IX would "take away so many opportunities for biological women and girls" in sports across the nation.

"It is a shame that we are needing to fight for the integrity of Title IX in 2023 and the reason it was needed in the first place," Ponder wrote.

Adriana McLamb, a spokeswoman for the Independent Women’s Forum and former Division 1 volleyball player, believes Gaines and other like-minded female athletes are on the right side of history in the debate over trans athletes.

"It is promising to see big names like Sage Steele and Sam Ponder speak out even though their employer ESPN chooses to remain woke," McLamb told Fox News Digital.

"Now more than ever, it is important for us as female athletes to rally behind Riley Gaines and fight for Title IX," McLamb continued. "We are fighting for all current and future female athletes to compete on a fair playing field just like our predecessors fought for our right to compete to begin with."

Ex-ESPN personality Charly Arnolt, who joined OutKick earlier this month, believes she was "a little bit stifled" at her former company. She left to have the freedom to express herself about important issues such as the trans debate.

"I have to commend these two women for standing up for these women who, unfortunately, are losing so much of the success that they worked so hard for," Arnolt said Thursday on "America’s Newsroom."

"As far as ESPN, I don’t really know what their plan is, as far as whether they talk to these women or address it on-air," Arnolt continued. "I would hope that this would be something they would address, but up to this point they remain completely mum on this topic, so I’m not sure exactly what happens."

ESPN did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Ponder and Steele supporting Gaines.

The ESPN anchors spoke out this week when Gaines tweeted criticism of a video made by transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who donned a shirt that said, "trans athletes belong in sports," and insisted "trans kids" will continue "losing opportunities" unless the Biden administration forces change.

"Under the guise of competitive fairness? Are you really trying to say you would have won a national title against the men? Does it not break your heart to see women lose out on these opportunities? The Biden Admins proposed bill denies science, truth, and common sense," Gaines wrote to accompany Thomas’ video.

"This take is selfish and shows an utter disregard for women," Gaines continued. "The Biden Administration is actively and aggressively working to pass laws that erase decent and fair treatment for women in sports."

Ponder and Steele first expressed their support by responding to Gaines’ tweet.

Gaines, now a spokeswoman for the Independent Women’s Forum, famously tied Thomas for fifth place in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships last year. Thomas’ situation sparked a national debate over whether transgender woman should be permitted to compete in sports against biological women.

The GOP-controlled House on Thursday passed legislation aimed at preventing biological males from competing as transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports at schools across the country, after a debate in which several Democrats accused Republicans of "bullying" transgender students. The bill is certain to die in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Gaines’ side-eye glare at Thomas became a flashpoint for the polarizing debate, and the former Kentucky swimmer has since emerged as a conservative icon for speaking out. ESPN has fawned over Thomas, even celebrating the trans swimmer during Women’s History Month.

"The Texas native competed for three seasons on the men’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania. She began her transition after her sophomore season, and after a gap year due to the pandemic… Thomas made her debut as a member of the women’s team in December 2021," ESPN’s narrator gushed as uplifting music played and a "celebrating women’s history month" graphic appeared on-screen.

OutKick founder Clay Travis, who points out ESPN’s liberal messaging on a regular basis, praised Steele and Ponder for offering "significant" support of Gaines and biological females.

"Most people in sports media, who are men or women, don’t make substantial enough money to feel like they have great job security and so when you actually break this down, I give credit to Riley Gaines, I give credit to Sage Steele, Sam Ponder for being able to speak out, and willing to speak out," Travis said on "OutKick the Show."

"A lot of people are terrified of being labeled transphobic, or potentially losing their jobs, that they aren’t willing to speak out about this," Travis continued. "I give credit to Sam Ponder; I give credit to Sage Steele… but they’re still the minority."

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro landed the top job after his predecessor, John Skipper, shocked the media industry by suddenly resigning in late 2017 when a drug dealer attempted to extort him. The Skipper era saw ESPN take a dramatic turn to the left, and the network was accused of spending too much time glorifying Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests and spouting left-wing talking points.

ESPN'S SAGE STEELE PULLED OFF AIR AFTER KNOCKING COMPANY'S VACCINE MANDATE, COMMENTS ON OBAMA'S RACE

Pitaro initially encouraged ESPN talent to pivot away from the political rhetoric that plagued the network during Skipper’s tenure, but a variety of racial and political topics have taken center stage on the self-described "Worldwide Leader in Sports."

In recent memory, ESPN's Sarah Spain called some Tampa Bay Rays players "bigots" for not wearing a gay pride patch because of religious views, aired host Malika Andrews becoming emotional on-air after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and posted a segment online in which host Elle Duncan urged fathers to speak up so their daughters can have abortions.

ESPN regular J.A. Adande compared ongoing human rights abuses committed by China to Republican election overhaul efforts in the U.S. when speaking about the Winter Olympics in Beijing, and star NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski sent a profane message to Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

ESPN even had a moment of silence to protest Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which was been dubbed the "Don’t Say Gay" bill by Democrats who falsely claim it banned any discussion pertaining to being gay in the state's schools.

"I’m glad that Sam Ponder and Sage Steele, who have strong contracts and who are among the most prominent women employees at ESPN are speaking out, but I wish there was more freedom and lack of fear in this country to allow more to speak out," Travis said.

