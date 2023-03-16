Jim Gordon, a drummer for Eric Clapton, the Beach Boys, George Harrison and others who was convicted of killing his mother, died this week at 77.

Gordon died of natural causes "after a long incarceration and lifelong battle with mental illness" at a Vacaville, California, medical center Monday, publicist Bob Merlis confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Gordon appeared on the Beach Boys’ "Pet Sounds" album, Carly’s Simon’s "You’re So Vain" and was credited with co-writing Derek & The Dominos’ song "Layla" with Eric Clapton.

Gordon was also a member of Clapton’s short-lived band Derek and the Dominos, Joe Cocker’s Mad Dogs and Englishmen, Delaney & Bonnie & Friends, and the elite Wrecking Crew, which included a loose grouping of studio musicians who worked on recordings in the 1960s and ‘70s.

BOBBY CALDWELL, ‘WHAT YOU WON’T DO FOR LOVE' SINGER, DEAD AT 71

In 1983, Gordon was convicted of murdering his mother and was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison. He was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and was denied parole several times.

A law in California at the time prevented Gordon from pleading insanity.

Gordon began his career in 1963 when he started to work for the Everly Brothers the day after he graduated from high school, Merlis said in a press release shared with Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Among his thousands of recording sessions, Gordon contributed to No. 1 hits by Harry Nilsson, Steely Dan, Carly Simon, Gordon Lightfoot and others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He leaves behind one of the most extraordinary bodies of recorded work by any drummer of his generation," Merlis added.

According to Variety, Gordon is survived by his daughter.