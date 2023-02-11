Days after Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., declared education a top priority for his tenure, Baltimore reported that zero students in 23 different public schools are proficient in math. Also, 93% of third through eighth graders tested below grade level in the same subject.

Baltimore residents responded by blasting school officials and lawmakers for "fraud and corruption" which they claim is to blame for the low numbers.

"I lay the blame in two places," U.S. Army veteran and Baltimore resident Evie Harris said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday. "I would start with the board of schools commissioners or the Board of School Administrators. And I'm going to also add in some parents… We've been having these results for decades. I am not shocked because we've been having these results. I am angry, and I would lay the blame majorly at [CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools] Sonja Santelises and the Baltimore City School administrators who are absolutely dismissive and arrogant at the results we are seeing here in Baltimore."

First vice chair of the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee Kyna "K.J." McKenzie also weighed in on the report.

" I'm shocked. I am frustrated and angry about it. As a parent, I'm a parent. I live in Baltimore City and we've been dealing with this for decades," she said. "And these results are very frustrating."

"Frustrating because we're not able to get to the root cause of what's happening, because everyone the leadership here blames it on racism. We've had Democratic leadership for decades. The people here in power look like me and everything's blamed on racism."

The report came from the Maryland State Department of Education's 2022 state test results known as MCAP, Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program. Data concerning math scores and proficiency came from across various elementary, middle and secondary schools.

On February 1, Gov. Moore touted his administration's investment in public education, noting it is the largest investment in the state's history.

"We can no longer separate our vision for economic prosperity from the duty to make Maryland's public schools the best in the nation," he said during a speech earlier this month.

McKenzie noted that despite the governor's comments, his policies are creating a "prison pipeline," hurting Maryland residents.

"The governor has just put forward a budget and he's cut spending for school choice options for Baltimore City's people, for Marylanders. And that's that hurts us," she explained. "We don't even have the option of taking the money that they pour into these students and money that we're given through this budget to go to other places for better education. And so what we have here is an education to prison pipeline."

"They have two choices here in Baltimore City for kids: You're either going to prison or you're going to take them away in a body bag. You know, this is a real crisis we have here."

Harris argued that school officials are refusing to seek out actual solutions in order to stay "in power."

"They don't want to because not solving the problem keeps them in power. And it also keeps their emotionalism, their guilt tripping and keeps parents ignorant to a degree and keeps parents fearful and not knowing what to do," Harris told host Todd Piro.

In addition to Baltimore education officials, Harris called out Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott for what she argues is failing to hold the city's school board officials accountable.

"There is none. There is not [accountability]," Harris said. "There's only, again, the attitude, the elitism and the constant failure of our children."

Harris argued one practical solution for Baltimore residents is to pull children from the public schools and consider homeschooling or enrolling kids in private schools.

She noted, however, that one "very successful" charter school is under attack from the school board which is trying to shut down the school over a paperwork technicality. She argues this proves officials are more focused on retaining "power and control" than bettering education for children.

"Enough is enough. Parents, we encourage parents to wake up, fight back and tell them, 'no, these are our children. They have meaning and they have a purpose. And you don't get to ruin their lives.'"