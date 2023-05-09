Brandon Judd called out the Biden administration Tuesday for failing to "do their job" to secure the southern border and keep Americans safe as the end of Title 42 looms.

The National Border Patrol Council president said on "Faulkner Focus" that the Biden administration is not serious about stopping the flow of migrants.

"We could stop this tomorrow. We don't need more money. We don't need to throw more money at NGOs. We do not need the taxpayer to shoulder this burden. All we have to do is put proper policies in place" Judd said, "if we went back to policies like Remain in Mexico, this would end tomorrow. But they don't want it to end."

THE 6 BIGGEST LIES FROM MAYORKAS AND DHS ABOUT TEAM BIDEN'S POST-TITLE 42 PLANS

Bill Melugin reported the latest advisory from the Department of Homeland Security that said, "beginning May 9th, CBP agents and officers, along with law enforcement partners from ICE, will conduct a targeted enforcement operation in El Paso, Texas. ICE and CBP will not take enforcement action in or near a location that would restrain people's access to essential services or engagement in essential activities to the fullest extent possible."

The Border Patrol Council, which represents approximately 18,000 Border Patrol agents and support personnel, tweeted in response that "this operation is a sad joke" and nothing but a "PR stunt" by the administration.

"Nothing like publicly announcing that dangerous people will be arrested, while warning them ahead of time exactly where to run and hide to avoid arrest. This entire operation is a sad joke - another pandering PR stunt. Serious law enforcement leaders don’t behave this way,"

Judd called out officials in the Biden administration and said he is "extremely upset" by the situation and believes "activism is taking over law enforcement."

"Look at all of the political appointees that are in the West Wing. They come from activist backgrounds. Look at DHS, the political appointees in DHS. They come from activist backgrounds. They do not come from serious backgrounds that want to do right by the American people."

According to Melugin, "Multiple CBP sources telling me that last night a decision was made between Border Patrol and CBP leadership to authorize all Border Patrol sectors all along the southern border to begin mass street releases of migrants to city streets if NGOs no longer have capacity. So we can keep an eye out in the next few days for that. As I am told, as of this morning, there are more than 27,000 migrants in federal custody"

Judd described how Border Patrol is overwhelmed and processing centers are already well over capacity.

"We do not release them into the streets. And that's what we're seeing now. Now, because we're so overwhelmed, we do not have the resources. We have the capacity to hold about 10,000 people in custody. But right now, we're approaching 30,000 people. And when Title 42 goes away, that's going to surge to even more."

Judd said, "that is not proper enforcement, nor is it right by the American people to expect them to shoulder this burden. This is the federal government's job. This is Biden's job, and he's failing to do that job."

Additionally, Judd warned that cartels control portions of the southern border but with the upcoming end of Title 42, they will completely control the border.

Title 42 is set to expire on May 11.