NBA free agent Enes Freedom went viral earlier this week when he questioned when the outrage would begin about transgender females playing in women’s sports.

He asked whether he should "put on a wig identify as a woman and start dominating the WNBA?"

Freedom told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he was trying to make a point.

"If you read my tweet, I pretty much said it. Biological males don't belong in women’s spaces. I’m talking about restrooms. I’m talking about shower rooms. I’m talking about locker rooms, I’m talking about sports pretty much," he explained.

"I’m just in shock this even is a debate. There are many cases out there in restrooms, in locker rooms. Females are very uncomfortable, very uncomfortable. I believe it was in Virginia there was one case. It was a rape case I believe.

"So, I was like, enough is enough, male athletes should just go out there and support that cause. No male athlete out there would do that because they’re scared of getting canceled. So you know what, I was like, I’ll be the first one."

Freedom then joked on Instagram and X, the company formerly known as Twitter, about the wig. He pasted a photo of himself in a wig over a picture of Wilt Chamberlain when Chamberlain scored 100 points in a single game.

"It was funny because I actually wanted to show my point," Freedom said. "I was like, listen, I am 7 feet, 270 pounds. And if I just identify myself as a woman and just say, ‘You know what? OK, I’m joining the WNBA’. I would destroy everyone. Literally everyone — average 60 points and 30 rebounds, whatever. I came up with this name Enisha. People loved it actually. But I’m just saying, it would just not be fair.

"I’m just curious because I do a lot of human rights work around the world, and many of the works that I do is about women. I work with a lot of feminists out there. … But when it comes to this issue – where are they? I’m actually trying to figure it out why they haven’t said a word about this issue."

In the earlier X post, Freedom wrote he was still "blackballed" by the NBA for speaking out on geopolitical issues regarding China and Turkey.

He played 35 games for the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 season. He was traded to the Houston Rockets in February 2022 and was waived four days later.