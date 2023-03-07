Former NBC on-air medical correspondent Dr. Bruce Hensel was sentenced to probation on Monday for asking a child for nude photographs, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 74-year-old Hensel, who was arrested in 2019, pleaded no contest to one count of contacting a friend’s nine-year-old daughter with the intent to commit a crime. The former star of NBC's Los Angeles affiliate, KNBC-TV, was ordered to register as a sex offender and sentenced to two years of probation, the L.A. newspaper reported.

"There was little doubt about Hensel’s guilt. A transcript of the text messages was included in a filing submitted to the state Medical Board last year, and showed Hensel repeatedly asking the girl for photos that were ‘sexy and private.’ But prosecutors and Hensel’s defense attorney, Leonard Levine, had been haggling over the terms of a plea deal for months," Times reporter James Queally wrote.

Dr. Hensel reportedly apologized to the victim, insisting it was an isolated incident, and hugged her father inside the courtroom.

"I’m terribly sorry for what happened. I’ve done everything I can to understand this isolated thing," Hensel told the victim in court.

The victim’s father, who name has been withheld to protect the minor’s identity, reportedly forgave the former NBC on-air correspondent.

"Dr. Bruce, you crossed the line and violated the vow of your profession, which is to cause no harm," the man said before offering forgiveness.

Hensel is well known in the Los Angeles area after serving as the chief medical correspondent for affiliate KNBC during a nearly 30-year-career during which he won multiple Emmys and two Golden Mikes. He was also used on NBC’s New York affiliate.

He was a practicing physician who is board-certified in two specialties, internal medicine and emergency medicine. The doctor and the victim’s mother had reportedly been discussing a movie in which the victim would play the starring role.

KNBC has not shied away from the story, covering it both on-air and online.

