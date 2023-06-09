Emily Blunt would advise against jumping into Hollywood.

Blunt, 40, first began her acting career in the early 2000s as she was entering her 20s. Now, she is revealing the reaction she has when people talk about joining the entertainment industry.

"My toes curl when people tell me, 'My daughter wants to be an actress.' I want to say, ‘don’t do it!’" she told Harper's Bazaar UK. "Because it’s a hard industry and it can be very disappointing."

"A lot of people tell you not to take things personally – but it’s completely personal, especially when you’re being judged on how you look. So you just have to endure that side of things."

EMILY BLUNT SAYS TOM CRUISE'S VULGAR ADVICE HELPED HER THROUGH TEARS ON ‘EDGE OF TOMORROW’ SET

For herself, Blunt has stayed off of social media and says she is "blissfully unaware" of people's opinions of her – both positive and negative.

Blunt shares two daughters with her husband John Krasinski, but it is unclear if daughters Violet or Hazel are interested in following in their parents' footsteps. Blunt and Krasinski are both well known actors and recently starred together in "A Quiet Place."

Spending time with her children is important to Blunt, and after completing a series of big projects including "Oppenheimer," "The Fall Guy" and "Pain Hustlers," she has chosen to take a break from acting.

"There are cornerstones of the girls’ day that I don’t want to compromise on – like, will you wake me up, take me to school, pick me up and put me to bed?" she said. "And I just want to be able to say, yes, yes, yes. It’s such an exhale for me to be able to do that."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actress does not leave her children for more than two weeks at a time, according to the outlet.

"Because even though they’re hardy, and they’re used to this strange life, it’s still rough on them when I have to go away," Blunt explained.

Blunt and Krasinksi first met at a restaurant in 2008 and dated for less than a year before getting engaged. The two married in Lake Como, Italy, at George Clooney's estate in 2010.

"It's one of those things where as soon as you meet someone, you kind of know," Krasinski previously said during an appearance on "The Ellen Degeneres Show."