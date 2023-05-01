If you ever wanted to know what it felt like to be "The King" of the road, now's your chance.

The last motorcycle Elvis Presley ever purchased is being auctioned this month.

But you might have to break a record to buy it.

Along with his Cadillacs, Continentals and other classic cars, Presley owned many motorcycles during his lifetime.

THESE ARE THE BEST 11 VINTAGE VEHICLES TO BUY RIGHT NOW

He bought the 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH Electra-Glide coming up for auction in Palm Springs, California, on Aug. 11 of that year and shipped it to his Graceland home, where he died just over 12 months later on Aug. 16.

The 1200cc bike features a custom black and blue paint job ordered by Presley and currently shows just 1,261 miles on its odometer.

It is one of just 750 special Bicentennial models that were built to celebrate the USA's 200th birthday, making it a collectible even without the celebrity connection.

But Presley's ownership definitely makes it worth more than the rest.

Presley sold it to a Harley-Davidson dealer three months before he died, and it was purchased by a hotel owner in the summer resort town of Wildwood, New Jersey, where it was put on display.

It changed hands privately a few more times before ending up at the Pioneer Auto Museum in Murdo, South Dakota, in 1983, where it was part of the collection until it was auctioned in 2019 for $800,000.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

That's about 40 times what similar bikes are worth and close to the all-time record auction sale for a motorcycle, which now stands at $935,000 for a 1908 Harley-Davidson "strap tank" that was sold at a Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas this January.

Presley's bike is now set to cross the block at Mecum's Indianapolis auction on May 20.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mecum isn't speculating on what it will sell for with a pre-auction valuation, but it will certainly be a kingly price.