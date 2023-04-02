Brad Pitt bought a mansion in the Los Feliz area in Los Angeles in 1994 and later went on to live there with Angelina Jolie and their six children.

But before Pitt was the owner, the home belonged to Cassandra Peterson, also known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. As she claims in a new interview, she unloaded the house in the '90s because it was incredibly haunted – but that turned out to be a selling point for the up-and-coming Hollywood heartthrob.

Peterson explained that while she and her then-husband were discussing the house with Pitt, "We were just kind of warning him that a lot of weird things have been going on there in the house since we moved in. And he was very excited about that. He thought that was really cool."

She said these "weird things" weren't just shadows or strange noises, claiming "I've seen people walking around upstairs, for example, real people just walking. One time [a ghost was] sitting downstairs in front of the fireplace, once walking into my bedroom and back out.

"We saw a person floating around at the bottom of the pool, things like that."

Peterson acknowledged that her story seems a bit farfetched.

"I know that sounds nutty," she said. "I'm Elvira. I know you expect that from me, right?"

She laughed but still insisted "I don't have hallucinations, I wasn't high and I can't explain those things."

The situation was so serious in her mind that she actually called in a priest to do an exorcism in the home.

"I had all kinds of things because it was really getting to a point of like, 'I don't know if I can continue to live here,'" she recalled.

While she struggled with all of this, she said Pitt seemed thrilled.

"So we were telling Brad all about that and he loved it," Peterson said. "I mean, there are not many buyers who that would be a selling point for, but he was like, 'Oh, that's so awesome.' I love that he appreciated the house so much."

In addition to appreciating the creepy aspects of the estate, she said he also loved the architecture, which included mahogany walls and copper ceilings.

She'd purchased the house for a reported $1.7 million, and at that point, she said that developers had considered tearing it down instead of trying to sell it.

After Pitt purchased it, he made several renovations and even bought multiple nearby lots to put in amenities like a pool and a skating rink.

It was the home in which he raised his family, but now that nearly 30 years have gone by, he made the decision to downgrade. In March, he sold the mansion for approximately $40 million.