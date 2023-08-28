Music icon Elton John was hospitalized in France on Sunday after suffering a fall in his home.
John, 76, was taken to the local hospital "as a precautionary measure" and received a checkup before being "immediately discharged" on Monday morning. He "is now back at home and in good health," a representative for the singer told Fox News Digital.
"He is healthy and doing well," they added.
The "Cold Heart" singer lives in a 1920s home in Nice, France which overlooks the Mediterranean Sea. He dubbed the home "the summer house," according to Architectural Digest.
The home has been a retreat and destination for many celebrities, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as Elizabeth Hurley.
This story is developing. Check back later for more details.