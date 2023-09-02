Celebrities from the world of music and beyond are mourning the loss of Jimmy Buffett.

The "Margaritaville" singer/songwriter passed away at age 76 on Friday, surrounded by his friends and family, according to a statement on his website and social media accounts.

Elton John shared a touching tribute to Buffet on his social media, writing, "Jimmy Buffett was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him and he never let them down. This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon."

"Condolences to Jane and the family from David and me," he added, referring to Buffettt's wife Jane Slagsvol and their three children: Savannah, Sarah and Cameron.

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys shared a simple message reading, "Love and Mercy" on his X account.

Fellow Beach Boys member Mike Love shared a tribute to the star, recalling performing with him several years ago on stage.

"Your music brought joy to so many people, including me. It was always a pleasure when our paths crossed and we were able to share the stage together. I will hold dear our time spent together on stage, especially you singing "Kokomo" with us," Love wrote.

"Your sense of humor and gracious nature was a pleasure to be a round. Although we’ll miss you, we’ll continue to enjoy the beautiful music that you’ve blessed upon us. No more shoes, just your toes in heaven’s sand. Rest in peace Brother Jimmy."

John Stamos shared a clip from a performance of "Kokomo" with Buffett and Love, writing, "Rest well, Jimmy. Thank you for the teaching us all to live life to the fullest. What a loss."

Toby Keith shared photos of himself with the iconic singer over the years, writing, "The pirate has passed. RIP Jimmy Buffett. Tremendous influence on so many of us."

Kenny Chesney posted a video of himself sitting on the beach playing Buffett's song "A Pirate Looks at Forty," and recalled their friendship.

"So goodbye Jimmy. Thanks for your friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever. Sail On Sailor," he wrote.

Blake Shelton shared a behind the scenes memory of working on his series "Barmageddon" with the late icon.

"Heart broken this morning hearing of Jimmy Buffett's passing. What an incredible talent and man. His songs will live on forever. I’ll bet most of y’all don’t know that he wrote the theme song for @BarmageddonUSA for me about 2 years ago. Raising a glass today to the Son of a son of a Sailer."

On David Letterman's official Facebook page, he shared a clip from an early appearance by "The great Jimmy Buffett" on his show, performing two songs, "Distantly in Love" and "Come Monday," as well as their interview.

"Today" host Hoda Kotb shared a memory of her mom meeting the "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes" singer.

"Oh no. This man personified joy. Embodied goodness. Always smiling. I remember the time he met my mom at jazzfest and showered her with love… like he knew her his whole life. Bet he did that millions of times to millions of people. RIP," Kotb wrote.

Bravo host Andy Cohen posted a throwback pic of Buffett, writing, "The king of cool… paradise was wherever Jimmy Buffet was."

"Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller shared a quote along with a photo of himself and "the legend" Buffett.

"I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination," he wrote.

"Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg recalled working with Buffett, saying he was one of the "absolute nicest guys I ever knew."

"Jimmy Buffett was that guy," Wahlber wrote. "The coolest, and one of the absolute nicest, guys I ever knew. I was so looking forward to seeing you, and working with you, again Jimmy. Now, I’ll look forward to catching a most heavenly sunset with you some day, instead. My eternal respect and gratitude to you, my friend."

President Joe Biden issued a statement on the passing of Buffett, noting his songs "celebrate a uniquely American cast of characters."

"A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another," the statement read. "His witty, wistful songs celebrate a uniquely American cast of characters and seaside folkways, weaving together an unforgettable musical mix of country, folk, rock, pop, and calypso into something uniquely his own."

It continued, "We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage – full of goodwill and joy, using his gift to bring people together."

"Over more than 50 studio and live albums and thousands of performances to devoted Parrot Heads around the world, Jimmy reminded us how much the simple things in life matter – the people we love, the places we’re from, the hopes we have on the horizon. A two-time Grammy nominee and winner of multiple country music awards, he was also a best-selling writer, businessman, pilot, and conservationist who championed the waters and Gulf Coast that he so loved."

The statement concluded with condolences to Buffett's family, friends, and fans, reading, "Jill and I send our love to his wife of 46 years, Jane; to their children, Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron; to their grandchildren; and to the millions of fans who will continue to love him even as his ship now sails for new shores."