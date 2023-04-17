Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk revealed he will start his own version of an artificial intelligence chatbot, coined "TruthGPT," during an exclusive interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

The Twitter and Tesla CEO sat down with Carlson for an interview to discuss why he will establish an alternative to ChatGPT, an AI app developed by progressive programmers that he helped initially fund, and the broader concerns he has about how the software can affect freedom of information.

"I'm going to start something which I call TruthGPT, or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe," Musk told Carlson. "And I think this might be the best path to safety in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe."

Carlson noted during "Fox & Friends" that Musk helped fund the development of ChatGPT in order to "control it," but unfortunately, it didn't pan out that way.

"Effectively, that was taken away from him, and now you have it as a commercial product owned by Microsoft and Google," Carlson said Monday. "But his position has never changed, which is if we don't put the brakes on this, it could end up destroying everything that we have. This is as dangerous as nuclear weapons."

The software is programmed by left-wing experts, which train the chatbots to lie, Musk explained during the interview.

Carlson said the partisan influence on the app's development can even be characterized as an "attack on democracy" through the "control" of American minds - all through the avenue of access to information.

"The deeper problem is not simply that it will become autonomous and turn us all into slaves, but that it will control our understanding of reality and do it in a really dishonest way," Carlson said. "It could be programmed to lie to us for political effect."

That, in turn, could have a detrimental impact on the outcome of elections, Carlson argued.

But the dangers of AI could have an even more detrimental impact than just elections Musk warned, saying it would have a calamitous impact on the existence of humanity in its entirety if it is not managed properly.

"AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production in the sense that it it has the potential, however small one may regard that probability, but it is not trivial; it has the potential of civilizational destruction," Musk said.

He even tweeted over the weekend that he used his only meeting with then-President Obama to warn of the dangers surrounding the software's capabilities, and called for regulation.

"I saw it happening from well before GPT-1, which is why I tried to warn the public for years," he said. "The only one on one meeting I ever had with Obama as President I used not to promote Tesla or SpaceX, but to encourage AI regulation."

Carlson's exclusive interview with Musk will air Monday on Fox News at 8 PM EST.