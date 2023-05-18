Well, that was … quick.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Wednesday to slam one of his electric car rivals.

Rimac had just announced that its Nevera supercar claimed 23 performance records in a single day, including a 0-60 mph sprint in 1.74 seconds and a mind-boggling half-mile run in 12.82 seconds.

It was able to accelerate from 0 mph to 249 mph and then brake to 0 mph in 29.93 seconds, beating the old mark by over a second. It is also the fastest electric production car ever, with a top speed of 258 mph.

All of which make Musk laugh.

Responding to a post on the Nevera's accomplishments, Musk simply replied, "lol."

The news came just a day after Musk said the long-gestating second-generation Tesla Roadster may finally enter production next year.

The 2+2-seat sports car was first revealed as a concept in 2017, but it was put on the back burner as Tesla focused on other models.

When it was first announced, Tesla advertised it with a "+250 mph" top speed and said it would be the quickest car in the world, with a 0-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds that would have been a record in the day.

Since then, Musk has teased that it will be even quicker thanks to …. rockets.

He said Tesla is developing an upgrade using cold gas thrusters provided by his SpaceX company that will allow it to accelerate to 60 mph in 1.1 seconds and "fly very briefly."

Tesla has yet to demonstrate the technology, but Musk said "we expect to complete the engineering and design of the next-gen Roadster this year."

Despite the delays, Tesla continues to take reservations for the Roadster, which currently require a $50,000 deposit. Its price was originally listed at $200,000, but that has been removed from the consumer website.