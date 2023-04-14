Billionaire tech tycoon Elon Musk sat down with Fox News' Tucker Carlson for a wide-ranging discussion that will air next week on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

In the interview, Musk will discuss the controversy surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) and how it could change the planet forever.

In a preview of the interview released Friday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO sounded the alarm about AI, calling it "more dangerous" than any flawed vehicle.

"AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production," Musk told Carlson. "In the sense that it has the potential, however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial, it has the potential of civilization destruction."

Musk will also share the inside story of Twitter and his future plans for the social media platform that he bought last fall.

The two-part event will air next Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

Musk emerged as one of the biggest newsmakers over the past year for his acquisition of Twitter, which caused Democrats and the liberal media to panic because of his expressed ambition to restore free speech on the platform that many perceived as having an ideological bent towards the left.

After officially taking over the platform, one of Musk's first big moves was to reinstate the account of former President Trump, who had been banned across all prominent social media platforms following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Musk also took the unprecedented step of granting independent journalists access to Twitter's archives for a series of reports dubbed "The Twitter Files," which revealed what led to Trump's suspension, Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story and the constant coordination between the tech giant and the federal government to moderate content.

But Musk's reign as Twitter CEO has also come with controversy. He faced backlash for suspending a group of journalists who he accused of violating Twitter's newly-implimented "doxxing" policy as they reported on his banning of an account that tracked his private jet based on public data. The journalists were let back on amid public protest.

He also was slammed for cracking down on content from Substack, a popular newsletter subscription service, which he accused of using Twitter's coding to launch a similar program. Following massive outcry, Musk rolled back some of the restrictions he placed on Substack links.

Throughout his time at Twitter, Musk has clashed with the legacy media. Earlier this month, Musk removed The New York Times' verified check mark, calling the paper "propaganda." Days later, he slapped NPR with a "US state-affiliated media" label since it receives government funding. The label had traditionally been applied to state-run media outlets in foreign autocracies, like Russia’s RT and China’s Xinhua.

Following criticism from the left, Musk changed NPR's label to "Government-funded Media." NPR and PBS, which also received the label, have announced they were quitting Twitter as a result.