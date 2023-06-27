Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest person, could be in a "no-win situation" if he ultimately decides to go through with a cage fight – at least from his father's point of view.

Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have hinted that they will go head-to-head in a mixed martial arts-style match, but electromechanical engineer Errol Musk does not appear to be in favor of the proposal.

Errol expressed concern that his son could be labeled as a "bully" if the "crazy fight" took place.

"The thing is, if this crazy fight goes ahead, if Elon beats this guy, Elon will be called a bully, being so much heavier and taller," Errol Musk told The Sun. "While if he loses, the humiliation would be total."

Errol added that no matter the outcome, he believes his son could be viewed as a loser.

"Elon loses if he wins and loses if he loses," Errol noted. "Wins, he’s a bully. Loses, he’s a loser."

What began as banter on Twitter between Musk, who also owns and operates Twitter, and several users on the platform swiftly evolved into him issuing a challenge to fight in a cage match against Zuckerberg, who owns Facebook and Instagram.

Zuckerberg later appeared to accept the challenge, with UFC President Dana White later confirming the two billionaires were "absolutely dead serious" about a potential bout.

"This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that’s ever been done, it would break all pay-per-view records, these guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity," White told TMZ.

A cage match between Zuckerberg and Musk could draw significant interest from sports fans, but according to Errol, members of the Musk family are "all quite worried." He also said that his son could have avoided the entire situation by not involving himself in "high school behavior."

"I think Elon has got himself into a difficult situation as a result of high school behavior," Errol added.

Musk's mother, Maye, also weighed in on the potential match via a series of tweets.

"Fight with words only. In armchairs. 4 feet apart. The funniest person wins," she wrote in a tweet to her son last week after he hinted that the contest could happen at the UFC’s Octagon venue.

Shortly after what appeared to be a fan-generated promotional poster for the possible match, Maye tweeted, "Now the fight has been canceled."

On Twitter Monday evening, Musk agreed to begin training with none other than UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre.

"Ok, let’s do it," Musk responded to the retired UFC superstar, who initially posted that he was a "huge fan" of Musk’s and said it would be an "absolute honor" to train him.

"I'm a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg," tweeted St-Pierre, who is widely regarded as one of the best UFC fighters of all time and one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history.

