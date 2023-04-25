In response to news that the Democratic National Committee has no plans to host any Democratic Party primary debates in the upcoming election cycle, Twitter owner Elon Musk declared that his platform will support the campaign messages from all 2024 presidential candidates.

The billionaire engaged with Twitter users Tuesday who were frustrated with the DNC announcement. He told them Twitter will give each candidate a voice.

Musk also accused the party establishment of doing "far too much back room dealing."

HUGE MAJORITY OF AMERICANS OPPOSE BIDEN RUNNING AGAIN, CITING ONE ‘MAJOR’ FACTOR: POLL

Musk’s response came after prominent Twitter users, including progressives, grumbled over the DNC’s commitment to supporting the Biden 2024 re-election, to the point of not planning primary debates, even though Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have announced their candidacies.

In addition to Williamson and others blasting the decision, "The Young Turks" host and far-left commentator Cenk Uygur called out the move, claiming that the DNC is making everyone in the party "fall in line" behind Biden.

He tweeted, "DNC has already announced that it will not allow any debates in 2024 primary. Biden is not to be challenged. Everyone on the Democratic side must shut up and fall in line. Not having debates is undemocratic and ridiculous. No progressive should agree to this kind of power grab."

The tweet grabbed the attention of Musk, who simply replied, "Wow."

Conservative influencer "The Rabbit Hole" commented on Uygur’s post, saying, "No politician is entitled to our blind loyalty. I don’t care if it’s Trump, Biden, or anyone else - they should have to work to win the American people."

He also proposed that Musk host some sort of Twitter debate if the DNC goes through with their intentions. He added, "@elonmusk please consider hosting political debates on Twitter. Any candidate that backs out should not be taken seriously."

ROBERT KENNEDY JR. CALLS OUT BIDEN WITH 2024 WHITE HOUSE BID: I'M IN ‘MUCH BETTER POSITION’ TO BEAT TRUMP

Musk expressed interest in the idea, and at the very least confirmed Twitter would help each candidate’s platform.

The billionaire and SpaceX CEO said, "We will do our best to support candidates from all parties, so that the public may make the most informed choice. Far too much back room dealing seems to be happening."

Musk responded similarly to RFK Jr.’s tweet expressing his desire to contend with Biden in a primary. Kennedy Jr. said, "I have known and liked Joe Biden for many years, but we differ profoundly on fundamental issues such as corporate influence in government, censorship, civil liberties, poverty, corruption, and war policy, among others. I look forward to engaging him in debates and town hall meetings, in a primary election that is honest, civil, and transparent."

He added, "I invite him into a new era of respectful dialog in these times of division. #Kennedy24."

Musk replied, saying, "You and other candidates deserve that opportunity!"