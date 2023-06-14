Twitter owner and billionaire Elon Musk rebuked President Joe Biden early Wednesday morning after the Biden claimed that "LGBTQI+" kid are "all our kids."

"These are our kids. These are our neighbors. Not somebody else’s kids; they’re all our kids," Biden said in a video posted on Twitter Monday.

"And our children are the kite strings that hold our national ambitions aloft," Biden continued. "It matters a great deal how we treat everyone in this country. LGBTQ Americans, especially children, you are loved, you are heard, and this administration has your back."

"You are the government. They are NOT your kids," Musk tweeted back at Biden on Wednesday.

Biden’s remarks, which he originally made at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on June 8, were followed by a transgender model appearing topless at a White House event on Saturday.

Rose Montoya, a model and activist who identifies as transgender, ignited a firestorm of media coverage after appearing shirtless in a video posted to Instagram. The White House condemned the event in a statement Tuesday.

"This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House. It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events," the statement read.

In the original video, Montoya and another unnamed transgender activist, a biological female, bared their chests on the South Lawn with the White House in view behind them.

Montoya also captured an interaction with Biden himself in the video.

The influencer smiles next to the President and says, "It's an honor, Mr. President. Trans rights are human rights."

Montoya later defended the video, arguing that going topless is "legal" in Washington, D.C. on TikTok.

"I fully support the movement and freeing the nipple," Montoya said. "My trans masculine friends were showing off their top surgery scars and living in joy, and I wanted to join them. And because it is perfectly within the law of Washington, D.C. I decided to join them and cover my nipples just to play it safe."

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.