Twitter owner Elon Musk defended himself against allegations that he was "antisemitic" after he criticized liberal billionaire George Soros and called him out for funding "pet prosecutors" that do the minimum against violent criminals.

"This is freedom of speech," Musk said of his recent comments against Soros during an interview with CNBC Tuesday. "If anything," Musk added, he considers himself a "pro-semite."

He also refused to back down after he said that Soros "hates humanity" and "wants to erode the very fabric of civilization."

"I think that’s true. That’s my opinion," Musk told CNBC.

After Musk was repeatedly pressed about his criticism of Soros and whether that hurts his business, he made another movie reference.

"I’m reminded of a scene in the Princess Bride where he confronts the person who killed his father," Musk said, referring to the character Inigo Montoya from the classic film.

"Offer me money. Offer me power. I don’t care," Musk said, paraphrasing a famous scene where Montoya comes face to face with his father’s killer.

"I’ll say what I want to say and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it," Musk concluded.

Musk tweeted again about Soros Tuesday, writing that the Hungarian-American billionaire has exploited a weak point in the American justice system: prosecutorial discretion.

"Soros astutely identified a massive arbitrage opportunity in district attorney elections, where a relatively small amount of money has outsized influence," Musk wrote.

Soros has come under renewed criticism from Republicans after it was revealed that he has funded left-wing district attorneys that represent 20 percent of Americans across the country. More recently, Soros has been criticized for an over $1 million contribution he made to a group closely tied to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor who led the indictment against former President Donald Trump.

Musk added that Soros’ dismantling of the legal system was intentional.

"Soros’s instructions to his pet prosecutors were (essentially) to minimize prosecuting even violent criminals. That’s why a criminal – someone who had already stabbed his roommate – could brutally assault Dave Chapelle on stage with that same deadly weapon and yet receive merely a misdemeanor!"

Isaiah Lee was sentenced to 270 days in county jail after he tackled comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in California. Lee told the Post during a jailhouse interview he was "triggered" by Chappelle's anti-LGBTQ+ jokes, and claimed that Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars "inspired" him.

Musk also commented on the 2020 presidential election, saying that while he believed Biden won the election, there was still "election interference."

"There was Twitter and others engaged in an act of suppression of information that was relevant to the public. That’s a terrible thing that happened. That’s election interference," Musk said in reference to the Hunter Biden laptop story being initially restricted on the social media platform in the days leading up to the 2020 election.

