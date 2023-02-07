Elon Musk weighed in after complaints swirled over the lock on Montana Sen. Steve Daines', R., Twitter account Tuesday, telling a Republican user who called out the suspension that the problem is being resolved.

"This is being fixed," Musk said, responding to Travis County, Texas GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak, who shared a report from The Hill discussing the lock with the caption, "U.S. Senator suspended from @twitter due to cover photo showing his wife and him hunting. This is insane."

"Policy against showing blood in profile pic is being amended to ‘clearly showing blood without clicking on the profile pic’. The intent is to avoid people being forced to see gruesome profile pics," Musk explained.

The photo Daines used for his profile picture featured his wife and himself posing with her latest kill – a Montana antelope – and, along with it, a mild display of blood that triggered the lockdown.

Daines' account was locked Monday night, according to his communications director Rachel Dumke, who tweeted, "@SteveDaines’ twitter account was locked last night for displaying "graphic violence" in his profile picture. Because going hunting with your wife is apparently against @Twitter rules now. What a joke," along with photos of the suspension notification on a cellphone and the photo that created such a stir.

The censorship stemmed from an alleged violation of Twitter's "graphic violence" media policy.

Though the ban raised larger conversations about ongoing concerns of Big Tech censorship, Musk's direct response follows precedent that he would take a more hands-on approach to complaints circulating on the platform.

The complaint also coincides with concerns that the platform historically censored conservative voices, including former President Donald Trump, whose lifetime ban from Twitter was lifted under Musk's leadership.

"This is insane. Twitter should immediately reverse this suspension," NRSC spokesman Philip Letsou said of the suspension in a Tuesday statement, according to The Hill.

When Fox News Digital reached out to Daines' team for comment on the ban, he responded by saying, "My wife is a great shot. What can I say?"

Fox News Digital also reached out to Twitter to weigh in on the ban, but has yet to receive a response.