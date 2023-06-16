After President Biden lashed out at reporters at the White House on Thursday, critics have noted the difference in coverage between former President Trump's indictment bribery allegations involving the Biden family. On "Fox & Friends" Friday, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., slammed the mainstream media and the White House for trying to "brush this [story] under the rug," arguing the bribery allegations present the "biggest political corruption scandal" in recent history.

BIDEN LASHES OUT AT REPORTER ASKING WHY FBI INFORMANT FILE REFERRED TO HIM AS ‘THE BIG GUY’: ‘DUMB QUESTION’

REP. ELISE STEFANIK: He is getting testy. Joe Biden wants this story to go away, but it is not going to go away. We're going to continue doing our work as House Republicans to bring transparency and ultimately accountability. This is the biggest political corruption scandal, not only in my lifetime, but I would say the past 100 years. You have multiple members of the Biden family profiting illegally from foreign governments. You also have the bombshell reporting, including potential tapes that exist of while Joe Biden was vice president taking a bribe from Burisma. So this reeks of corruption, and we are going to make sure that we follow the facts. And I want to say that Jamie Comer, who is our chair of Oversight and Government Reform, he's been doing a tremendous job following the facts, following the bank account so that there can be transparency for the American people. …

He is following the money, and this is a tree of corruption. It's multiple Biden family members and the American people know that the "big guy" is Joe Biden. That's why Joe Biden is so testy when the reporters do their job asking these tough questions. But what's interesting is only certain networks like Fox News and others who are focused on the facts that are talking about this. Mainstream media is doing everything they can to try to brush this under the rug to protect Joe Biden, who is the weakest incumbent president, who, of course, is running for reelection.

On Thursday, Biden lashed out at a reporter who asked why the FBI document alleging a criminal bribery scheme between him and a foreign national referred to him as "the Big Guy."

"Why did the Ukraine FBI informant file refer to you as the 'Big Guy,' President Biden? Why is that term continuously applied?" New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked Biden following his remarks at an event.

"Why do you ask such a dumb question?" Biden responded before staff ushered press out of the room.

The mainstream press has aired little coverage of President Biden's Burisma-related allegations. According to Newsbusters, ABC, CBS and NBC had zero seconds of coverage between June 8 and June 12 but spent 291 seconds on former President Trump's indictment.

The allegations related to President Biden come from an FBI form only recently shown to Congress.

According to a source familiar with the FBI-generated FD-1023 form, a confidential human source told the FBI in a June 2020 interview that Biden, while serving as vice president, was paid $5 million by an executive of the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, where his son Hunter Biden sat on the board.

The document makes reference to "the Big Guy," which has been said to be a reference to Biden. The Burisma executive reportedly told the confidential source that he "didn’t pay the Big Guy directly."

The White House has repeatedly dismissed the allegations as false.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.