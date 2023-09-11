A Tennessee elementary school teacher and mother of two is accused of raping a child.

Alissa McCommon, 38, of Covington, allegedly admitted to "communicating inappropriately with former students" through online video games and social media apps, where she apparently sent them "inappropriate photographs" and requested "sexual relationships with the victims," police said.

"Covington Police Department Detectives continue to investigate this terrible exploitation and abuse of these young boys," Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said Friday in a statement. "We expect to also develop the investigation to determine accountability of other adults in the case, including those who were aware of the abuse, and those who allowed or provided locations for such illegal acts to occur. I am thankful for the continued assistance by Tipton County School officials during this investigation."

The Covington Police Department initially began investigating the teacher after receiving information from the Department of Children Services (DCS) that McCommon had engaged in alleged sexual contact with a teenage male student, according to an affidavit.

TEACHER RETURNS TO CLASSROOM AFTER POSTING FORMER STUDENT'S NUDE PHOTOS ONLINE: ‘IT DOESN’T SIT RIGHT'

The victim told police that while spending the night at the suspect's residence in 2021, when he was 12 years old, he awoke to McCommon sexually assaulting him.

SUSPECT RELEASED ON BAIL AFTER SNEAKING INTO COLLEGE DORM, TOUCHING STUDENT'S LEG: POLICE

Turner added that she is in contact with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and authorities "intend to pursue any appropriate federal charges related to the sexual exploitation of these victims utilizing cellphones, inappropriate relations, and activities across jurisdictional State lines."

"We will prosecute this case to the fullest and will continue to support the victims and their families during all aspects of the investigation," Turner said.

MARRIED TEACHER PREYED ON TEEN STUDENTS AT PRIVATE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: POLICE

McCommon is being held at the Tipton County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Authorities said there is no evidence indicating McCommon's alleged crimes occurred on school grounds. The Covington PD is looking for any other victims who may have been in contact with McCommon to come forward.

SUSPECT IN MADISON BROOKS RAPE CASE PREDICTS ATTACK IN SELF-RECORDED VIDEO: LAWYER

Tipton County Director of Schools Dr. John Combs told The Covington Ledger that McCommon was suspended without pay on Aug. 24, when a parent "brought forth allegations of misconduct" against the teacher that morning.

"We are currently working with law enforcement and awaiting further details from them and the DA’s office," Combs told the newspaper.

Police are asking anyone with concerns that their child may have been victimized by McCommon to contact the Covington Police Department CID at 901-475-1261 or the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office CID at 901-475-3300.