Eggo Waffles and Sugarlands Distilling Co. in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, have partnered to introduce a new brunch-flavored liqueur nearly a week before National Waffle Day.

Kellogg's, the parent company now based in Chicago for Eggo Waffles, said in a press release that the new boozy concoction called "Eggo Brunch in a Jar Appalachian Sippin’ Cream," is inspired by classic brunch flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup and rich butter, with a hint of smoky bacon.

The two companies said their innovation contains 20% alcohol per volume, and you must be 21 years or older to purchase.

The drink can be paired with Eggo waffles, and comes just in time, as National Waffle Day is on Aug. 24.

"Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves," Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing for Kellogg's frozen foods said. "Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they’re not caring for their little ones. So, whether parents want to punch up a weekend brunch or savor some of those classic brunch flavors during their downtime, this feel-good Eggo-inspired liqueur is the perfect treat."

According to a Mintel survey last year, 47% of adults consider going out to brunch as a treat.

In the press release, Kellogg's said Eggo is a "long-time" breakfast favorite brand dedicated to helping parents embrace small wins.

To further that mission, the company asked Sugarlands to help create something "so parents can L’Eggo and enjoy that ‘treat yourself’ feeling brunch evokes, all year long."

This marks the second time the two companies have worked together.

Last year, they put a twist on one of the most popular drinks of the holiday season with its Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream.

"Working with Eggo to bring Eggo Nog to life last year was a tremendous experience, so we're thrilled to partner with them again to create a brunch-inspired version of our Sippin' Cream, that parents can enjoy year-round," Greg Eidam, Master Distiller at Sugarlands Distilling Co. said. "Our distillery team crafted Eggo Brunch in a Jar to combine flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, rich maple syrup and notes of creamy butter, with a savory hint of bacon in every sip. Eggo Brunch in a Jar is the perfect way to elevate weekend brunch with a fun cocktail or to enjoy classic brunch flavors during your well-deserved 'me time' in the evening."

The new product hit shelves at select retailers across the U.S. on Tuesday.