Ed Sheeran to the rescue!

Fans were treated to an extra dose of Sheeran at his Maryland concert Saturday after the singer-songerwriter revealed his opening act, singer Khalid, had been in a car accident.

In a video shared to social media, Sheeran told his packed audience that Khalid "got in a car accident this week," before confirming he would be his own opening act.

"He's recovering, and we wish him the best," he added, before joking with the audience that fans who were not privy to the change might be confused by Sheeran's initial set.

ED SHEERAN REVEALS WHAT HELPED WIN JURY OVER IN 'THINKING OUT LOUD' TRIAL

"And I’m going to say this after every song because if people don’t know I was going to be the opening acts today, people are going to be walking in being like, ‘This show isn’t what I thought it was. I thought there would be more fireworks.' But here we are," the "Thinking Out Loud" singer teased the crowd of his additional minutes on stage.

Sheeran was elated to be able to see his fans, admitting in another fan video that he typically starts his shows when it is darker outside.

"Usually when I start playing, as well, it's like pitch black. And now I get to see everyone. And it's awesome!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"This is pretty fun," he continued. "I kind of feel like when you're the main act, there's like…a bunch of pressure. …I feel like when you're the opening act it's sort of like, ‘let’s have fun.'"

Khalid was previously announced as Sheeran's opener back in October.

At the time, the "Young Dumb & Broke" singer shared his excitement for joining Sheeran's The Mathematics Tour, writing on Instagram, "So excited to join my bro Ed Sheeran on tour! This will be my first time performing on a stadium run, and I’m extremely happy to be doing it with [Ed Sheeran]. can’t wait to see and perform for all of you beautiful people (pun intended hahaha)," he said, referencing the Brit's famous song.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS

Khalid has not spoken pubically on the accident.

A representative for the 25-year-old musician did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Before wrapping his introductory performance, Sheeran told the crowd in another fan-recorded video, "I just want to say, before I introduce this next song, that I really hope Khalid gets well soon and that he’ll be joining us in Boston."

Sheeran's next show is in Boston on June 29.