When it comes to enjoying a cobbler at home, the cooking process should be easy and the output should be divine.

That’s why you may want to try this easy recipe that packs major flavor.

"This is a simple and classic homemade dessert that is delicious, fruity and goes perfectly with a side of vanilla ice cream. This from-scratch strawberry rhubarb cobbler can be put together in just about an hour, but it tastes like you toiled hours over it," says Ben Myhre, recipe developer and food blogger at Ramshackle Pantry in North Dakota.

This recipe is best served slightly warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

For filling:

2 cups rhubarb, chopped and drained

8 ounces strawberries, sliced and halved

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon corn starch

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 Tablespoon molasses (optional)

For topping:

1 cup sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 Tablespoon butter, melted but not hot

3 Tablespoons whole milk

1. Preheat oven to 350° F.

2. In a large bowl, mix all filling ingredients and set aside.

3. In a separate bowl, combine topping sugar, flour, baking powder, and salt.

4. Add butter and mix well with a fork or spoon. It should start to be feeling like dough.

5. Add two tablespoons of milk and mix with fork and hand. It should be able to stay together, but may be a bit crumbly. If the dough does not stay together, add another tablespoon of milk and mix well.

6. In a 1 ½ quart baking dish, dump filling and spread evenly.

7. The end goal is to have six patties of dough on top of the filling for baking. Take about 1/6 of the dough (maybe golf ball size) and form into a patty in your hand. These patties should be fairly thin, a ½-inch or so. If they get a little crumbly, that’s fine. In fact, that is good. This does not need to be perfect. Place in corner of dish.

8. Repeat until the filling is fairly well covered with six patties.

9. If there are leftover crumbles from your topping, just sprinkle them across the top.

10. Bake in oven for 50 minutes.

11. Allow to cool for at least 30 minutes and then serve.

If you don’t have a 1½ quart Corningware dish, you could also use a normal 9x9 baking dish.

Consider serving warm and with ice cream or whipped cream.

This original recipe is owned by Ramshackle Pantry and was shared with Fox News Digital.