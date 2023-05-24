Sheldon Reynolds, a guitarist and singer for the band Earth, Wind & Fire, has died at 63, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Reynolds joined the popular band in 1987 and remained a member until 2002.

"Sheldon was an excellent addition to the band, a great writer and producer, and a kind, loving person," current band member and singer Philip Bailey wrote on social media. "He will be missed. Our condolences to his family."

Reynolds appeared on the albums Heritage, Millennium and In the Name of Love.

Earth, Wind & Fire began in 1970 under the leadership of Maurice White, who created a band that could combine elements of jazz, funk, R&B, soul, dance, pop and rock, and celebrated African musicianship and spiritualism.

Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Other achievements include performing during the 2005 Super Bowl halftime show.

The band, among the best-selling of all time, has won six Grammys including the Grammy lifetime achievement award.

Earth, Wind & Fire's biggest hits are still widely played including "September," which features the ever-popular lyric "Do you remember the 21st night of September?"

The band's drummer Fred White died in January at the age of 67. He performed as a vocalist, percussionist and bass player for the band.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.