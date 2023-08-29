The Philadelphia Eagles have signed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who is suspended for at least the entire 2023 season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

The Eagles made the announcement via X on Monday, saying he was immediately placed on the Reserve/Suspended list.

Rodgers was released by the Indianapolis Colts after they found he was one of four players suspended by the league for violating the gambling policy. Rashod Berry was also released by the Colts, while the Detroit Lions released defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor following their indefinite suspensions. Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended six games.

Rodgers, who played nine games for the Colts in 2022 as a punt and kick returner as well, had reportedly made around 100 bets between $25 and $50 on NFL games, according to ESPN.

However, Rodgers also reportedly placed a $1,000 bet on an over/under rushing yards prop bet involving a Colts running back, ESPN added. He reportedly won the bet.

COLTS' ISAIAH RODGERS TAKES ‘FULL RESPONSIBILITY’ FOR BREAKING NFL'S GAMBLING POLICY: ‘I’VE LET PEOPLE DOWN'

Rodgers confirmed he violated the league’s policy and owned up to his mistakes in a statement made on social media.

"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions," Rodgers wrote. "I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation."

He continued, "The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."

Rodgers is not allowed to apply for reinstatement until next season, so he is essentially looking forward to 2024 to see if he can make the Eagles’ 53-man roster.

Rodgers has earned his playing time since being drafted, recording nine starts out of the 15 games he played in his third year with the Colts in 2022. He racked up three interceptions, 90 combined tackles and 10 passes defended over 45 regular-season games thus far.