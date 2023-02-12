Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has reportedly emerged as the likely next head coach of the Colts.

Steichen and the Colts still reportedly need to finalize some details, but a contract cannot be agreed upon until after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Indianapolis has informed other finalists that they are no longer being considered for the job, according to ESPN.

Just a few years ago, Philly hired former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni to be their head coach.

Sirianni has credited Frank Reich as one of the coaches who have had the biggest impact on him during their time together in Indy.

Reich was the star assistant coach during the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl in 2017. He took the reins as the Colts' head coach in 2018.

He was fired after a Week 9 loss to the Patriots and a 3-5-1 start to the season. Team owner Jim Irsay decided to replace Reich with Jeff Saturday on an interim basis. Saturday was once considered a strong candidate for the full-time job.

If Steichen and the Colts reach a deal, the Eagles would be expected to have his replacement already on their coaching staff, according to sources.

The Eagles would likely elevate quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to the offensive coordinator role should Steichen finalize the deal.

Another Eagles assistant coach who could leave for a head coaching position is defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who is reportedly interviewing with the Arizona Cardinals.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have also completed interviews with Arizona.

Under the 37-year-old Steichen, the Eagles offense finished the season third in yards per game and scoring average. Six players on the offensive side of the ball were named to the Pro Bowl.

Fourth-year quarterback Jalen Hurts improved greatly this season and finished second in the league MVP voting. He threw 22 touchdown passes and also scored 13 rushing touchdowns despite missing two games with a shoulder injury.